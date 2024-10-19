‘I’m disappointed’ P!nk cancels gig day before show

US singer P!nk is postponing four shows in her Summer Carnival Tour saying she is “disappointed” to make the decision.

The 45-year-old, whose real name is Alecia Moore Hart, announced on Saturday that she would reschedule her Sunday show at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

P!nk, known for her acrobatic stunts during her performances, did not give a reason for being unable to go on stage.

She wrote on Instagram that South Dakota’s Denny Sanford Premier Centre show on Monday, Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum date on Wednesday and Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena show in Iowa on Thursday would also be moved to a later date.

Her other upcoming dates include the Moody Centre in Austin, Texas on November 3 as well as other US shows, which she did not mention.

The statement, posted on P!nk’s Instagram account, said: “Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines.

“I’m so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid.”

She added that she was “sending love and health to you all”, and thanked her fans for their “understanding”.

In July, P!nk cancelled her show in Bern, Switzerland, following a consultation with her doctor.

She said she had “been advised that I’m unable to continue”, but did not specify the illness.