Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba announces split from wife

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba has announced his separation from his wife Portia.

The 38-year-old former Newsround presenter said the couple separated earlier this year in a post on Instagram.

In his post, Oduba said he was “grateful” for the love of his followers after the break-up.

Portia Oduba and her husband Ore have announced their split (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year.

“We are so grateful for all the love you’ve shared with us both over the years, and we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigate this difficult transition.

“We will be making no further comment.”

Oduba won the 14th series of the BBC dancing show in 2016 alongside professional dance partner Joanne Clifton, beating runners-up Louise Redknapp and her dance partner Kevin Clifton, who is Joanne’s brother.

The TV presenter began his career on children’s CBBC news shows Newsround and Sportsround, before going on to appear on BBC Breakfast, ITV’s This Morning and Match Of The Day Kickabout.

Portia Oduba is a TV researcher, who married the presenter in 2015. The pair have had two children together. Her father is Nick Culmer, the former lead singer of punk band Anti-Nowhere League.