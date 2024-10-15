Fourth baker eliminated from The Great British Bake Off during caramel week

Farm manager Mike has become the fourth baker to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off during caramel week.

Speaking about his departure in tonight’s episode of the Channel 4 series, the 29-year-old said he was “going to miss everyone” but found the competition “breath-taking”, describing himself as “just this little farmer who does baking in the kitchen”.

Georgie, 34, was named star baker, after being challenged to create caramel biscuits in the signature challenge, a pear tarte tatin with caramel ice cream for the technical challenge set by Dame Prue Leith, and a caramel mousse cake with at least two caramel elements for the showstopper.

Mike was booted off The Great British Bake Off tonight (Channel 4/PA)

She topped the table during the technical challenge, with judge Paul Hollywood remarking it had a “lovely caramel flavour” and his colleague Dame Prue Leith adding it was “quite a success”.

During tonight’s episode, no contestants received a handshake from Hollywood, with the judge saying at the end of the episode that the showstoppers “weren’t brilliant” and that it had made judging “really difficult”.

Speaking about being booted off the show, Mike said: “I feel it was my time to go, I am just this little farmer who does baking in the kitchen.

“I feel the quality of what everyone else is doing is just breath-taking. And yes, I am going to miss everyone. That’s why I am sad (cries). One thing my mum said to me was: ‘Don’t cry.'”

But despite his disappointment at leaving the Bake Off tent, Mike said he had “learned so much more about baking” during his time on the programme.

He added: “I have learned so much more about baking, techniques, skills, the science behind it, both from my practising (and) recipe development, and from my time in the tent itself.

“I have also learned so much more about what I am capable of and what I can achieve – I have really surprised myself.”

Mike, who is planning to bake his own wedding cake, said the next step in his baking career would be to open a farm shop and cafe selling his creations.

He added: “We are pressing ahead with our plans for opening a farm shop and cafe here on the farm.

“We’re planning to include an in-house bakery, so I am very excited to get on developing and perfecting ideas and recipes for all the sweet and savoury treats we want to serve.”

Mike will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday October 17, on Channel 4 at 8.00pm.

The Great British Bake Off’s 15th series returns next week on Channel 4.