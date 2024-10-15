Comedian and actor Jason Manford stops-off at Shropshire children's hospice on the way to Shrewsbury show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Comedian and actor Jason Manford stopped-off at Hope House children's hospice on the way to his show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

He was due to perform in the county town that evening, but made time beforehand to meet some of the children at the hospice including baby George McLeod and his family.

The Absolute Radio presenter has donated towards the McLeod family's 1,000-mile charity challenge where George and his mum and dad, Mark and Natalie are pursuing a mission to cover the 1,084-mile distance from Land's End to John O'Groats.

The McLeod family have been walking seven to eight miles a day, taking in the sights and experiences that Shrewsbury and the wider county has to offer.

Jason Manford with baby Geroge McLeod and his mum and dad, Natalie and Mark.

The challenge comes after George was born in November last year via an emergency c-section. A scan of his brain at six-days-old revealed damage that would likely to lead to severe motor and cognitive impairments.

George cannot feed, is partially blind and experiences seizures, and at two-months-old he was referred to Hope House children's hospice, near Oswestry.

"It meant a lot to us that Jason could take the time out of his busy schedule to come and meet George at Hope House," said dad Mark from Shrewsbury.

"What better way to help Jason understand all the amazing work being done at the hospice than to get him there to show him and meet some of the staff and children."

George and his family had made memories along the way during their charity challenge, meeting with other Hope House fundraisers and documenting their travels.

Jason Manford with Natalie and Mark

Alongside raising money and awareness for Hope House, George's parents have enjoyed trips to local attractions, visiting local police and fire stations, and supporting other fundraisers as well getting themselves involved in sporting events, creating precious memories with their son.

Dad Mark added: "Hope House has been an absolute lifeline for us so we want to raise as many money for them as possible to help other families to access the support, respite care and services that are so important to us.

"The hospice is part of who we are now."

Little George and his family are set to complete their charity challenge on his first birthday on November 4, where he will cross the finish line at Hope House.

Further information about the family's charity walk, and to donate visit: hopehouse.org.uk/georges-adventures