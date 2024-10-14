Gavin And Stacey star Rob Brydon to host new BBC adventure game show

Gavin And Stacey star Rob Brydon has said he “can’t wait to be the puppet master” of a new adventure game show coming to the BBC next year.

The Welsh actor has been named as the host of Destination X, a reality competition series which will see contestants attempt to work out the mystery location they have been brought to through a series of clues.

Clues will be revealed to the contestants through challenges, but a few misdirects will be thrown in to keep them and viewers guessing.

Rob Brydon will host new BBC game show Destination X (BBC/TwoFour/Lara Dunn/PA)

At the end of each episode, contestants will have to guess where they are and the furthest from the actual location will leave the competition.

The first player to reach the final destination, aka Destination X, will be crowned the winner.

It is based on an award-winning Belgian format that was created and produced by Geronimo and launched in 2023 on Belgian broadcaster VTM.

Brydon said: “How could I turn down the opportunity to become the mastermind of Destination X, the thrilling new travel adventure series coming to the BBC next year.

“It’s a show that turns the whole of Europe into a board game – manipulating the players and the audience at home along the way.

“I can’t wait to be the puppet master orchestrating every twist and turn as our contestants are taken on a journey where everything is not as it seems.

“It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Brydon is known for playing Uncle Bryn in the hit BBC comedy Gavin And Stacey and has hosted comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? since 2009.

He previously presented his own late-night chat show, titled The Rob Brydon Show, and hosted the 2014 comedy game show The Guess List for BBC One.

Catherine Catton, head of factual entertainment and events at the BBC, said: “Rob is the perfect host to guide our cast and audience over the course of this extraordinary road trip where nothing is quite what it seems, and we are delighted to be working with him on this amazing series.”

Dan Adamson, managing director at production company Twofour, added: “We are so delighted to have Rob Brydon as the host and puppet master of this incredible series.

“Playful, smart and mischievous, we know Rob will strike the perfect tone and be the very best guide for our cast and audience alike, as they embark on a journey like no other.

“At Twofour, we always love working with brilliant talent on our shows and there is no doubt that Rob is the perfect fit for this epic and ambitious new series.”

Destination X is set to arrive on BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.