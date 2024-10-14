Big Brother fallout over first eviction nominations

Big Brother contestant Khaled has accused Ali of vilifying him, while Daze got emotional after he was forced to make a decision over the first eviction nominations.

The episode, which was extended by 15 minutes, saw the housemates nominate their fellow contestants for the first time, with those who received the most nominations facing this week’s live eviction.

Khaled, who has been granted power as the head of house, was given the opportunity to secretly opt for a killer nomination, adding a housemate to those currently facing eviction, or save a nominated housemate and replace them with another in a Big Brother twist.

The contestants were later told of Khaled’s decision to give a killer nomination to fellow housemate Martha, which led to conflict with Ali.

Reacting to the nomination, Martha began crying and said: “I just think that’s a bit of a joke if I’m honest”.

Khaled later told Ali: “I feel like you’re attacking me because I say my statement and then you’re going ‘yeah but there must be a direct thing’ (with Martha).

“I said everything there on the table but yet you’re looking for something…you’re looking at me as if I’m the big bad wolf.

“For some reason Ali, which I just can’t pinpoint, I think you’re trying to find something to vilify me.”

Ali responded: “I’m not trying to vilify you, I do not dislike you, I genuinely don’t dislike you as a person so please believe me when I tell you, I am not vilifying you.

“You’re accusing me of vilifying you which you know will be perceived by everybody who hears that as I’m the bad guy.”

Meanwhile, Nathan said he jumped in to defend Khaled as he felt Daze was “nitpicking” at him and “stood up what I thought was right at the time”.

She told him she is never “given the chance to fully articulate” herself and it felt “like a vicious attack”.

Daze later got emotional with Ali and Lily after her confrontation with Nathan.

“What part of me wanted to do this when I really love my life on the outside,” Daze said.

Ali, Daze and Lily received the most nominations from their housemates and will face the public vote ahead of Friday’s live eviction, alongside Khaled’s killer nomination, Martha.

Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV2.