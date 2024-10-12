TV presenter Nick Knowles returns to Strictly dancefloor following injury

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles returned to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor this week after he was unable to take part in last week’s movie-themed special because of injury.

Knowles, 62, and Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk performed the routine they had planned for movie week, a Charleston to Rain On The Roof from the Paddington 2 soundtrack.

The TV star explained that he had injured his knee during rehearsals on the Friday prior to last week’s Saturday night show, saying “it was a huge disappointment”.

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk returned to Strictly on Saturday night (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The two scored a total of 21 for their Charleston with judge Motsi Mabuse welcoming them back saying: “I think it takes a lot of courage you came back.”

Prior to dancing, Knowles revealed he had been looking forward to doing the routine for his 10-year-old son Eddie, whom he said was a huge fan of the Paddington movie.

Mabuse said she was “100% sure” Knowles’s son was proud of him following the dance.

Knowles was cleared to dance by the medical and physio teams, the BBC announced on Friday.

The show was opened by singer Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu, who scored a total of 30 for their cha cha, while Miranda star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola were given 27 for their foxtrot to Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather.

Last week, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec topped the leaderboard with 34 points, following a rumba to another Eilish song, What Was I Made For?, from the Barbie movie.

Singer Toyah Willcox and professional dance partner Neil Jones were the latest couple to leave the competition.