Selena Gomez addresses struggle to be taken seriously in film after Disney fame
The US star said she felt ‘really proud’ to be involved in the Spanish-speaking project.
Selena Gomez, who stars in the upcoming Oscar-tipped operatic musical Emilia Perez, said she understands that it is “hard” for people to take her acting seriously.
The US singer and actress rose to fame as a child star on Disney series Wizards Of Waverly Place, before gaining plaudits for her role in Disney+ series Only Murders In The Building alongside comedy stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
The 32-year-old will next be seen in Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language French musical following a Mexican Cartel leader (played by Karla Sofia Gascon), who asks a high-powered lawyer named Rita Moro Castro (Zoe Saldana) to help fake their own death and undergo sex-reassignment operations.
Gomez, who plays the drug lord’s wife, Jessi Del Monte, appeared at the BFI London Film Festival gala screening of the film alongside her co-stars at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London.
“I think that my taste in film and working with filmmakers has evolved, and I only want to stretch more in that area,” Gomez told the PA news agency on the red carpet.
“I know it’s probably hard for people to take me seriously, I get why.
“But also at the same time, (director) Jacques Audiard saw something in me, and I then saw something in myself, and I am thrilled.”
Gomez said she felt “really proud” to be involved in the Spanish-speaking project.
“I loved speaking in Spanish, and it felt like I could connect to the character in a totally deeper, meaningful way,” she said.
“It means a lot that I can do that, especially given my culture, my background and my family.”
Emilia Perez will be released on Netflix on November 13.