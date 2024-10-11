Pitch Perfect reunion at premiere of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut

Stars from the hit musical comedy film franchise Pitch Perfect appeared to support US actress Anna Kendrick at the premiere of her directorial debut, Woman Of The Hour.

Based on a true story, the Netflix film follows an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer, whose lives cross when they are cast on an episode of US television show The Dating Game.

Kendrick stars as bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw, opposite Daniel Zovatto as serial killer Rodney Alcala who became known as the Dating Game Killer.

The cast includes Kelley Jakle, who portrayed a member of the all-female acapella singing group The Barden Bellas in all three of the Pitch Perfect films opposite Kendrick.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Woman Of The Hour, Kendrick and Jakle were supported by Chrissie Fit, who joined The Barden Bellas in the second and third films.

“It’s a baby Bellas reunion with Anna Kendrick, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit at the Woman Of The Hour premiere,” Netflix said on X.

The film, set for release on October 18 on Netflix, marks Kendrick’s first outing as a filmmaker.

“Still can’t believe I had the honour of directing this film alongside the most extraordinary cast and crew. I cannot WAIT for you to see it,” she wrote on Instagram to accompany the film’s trailer.

Kendrick was originally attached only to star in the film, but volunteered to direct it and conceived the film’s title.

“There’s something perverse and ironic about Woman Of The Hour,” she told the Guardian.

“This is supposedly Cheryl’s moment, but she’s an object of consumption and objectification.”

The film had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival last month.

Kendrick, who found fame in the Twilight and Pitch Perfect film series, landed an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in 2009’s Up In The Air starring George Clooney.