Nick Knowles cleared to perform in Strictly Come Dancing live show after injury

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles will perform during the live Strictly Come Dancing show on Saturday night after an injury.

The 62-year-old was forced to pull out of last week’s movie week-themed show after falling during rehearsals and suffering a “quite painful” knee injury.

On the BBC spin-off show It Takes Two, it was announced Knowles and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk will dance their movie week Charleston to Rain On The Roof from Paddington 2 on this Saturday’s show.

The pair had received a bye through to this week as per the rules of the competition.

In a video on X, Knowles said he was “absolutely delighted” to be back dancing on the live show, adding that he was “so grateful to all the physios and medical team at the BBC for getting me back on my feet”.

“When I signed up for Strictly, I never thought for a moment that I would love dancing the way that I do, and I well and truly have caught the dancing bug,” he said.

Knowles added that he watched last week’s show feeling “so sad that I wasn’t there”, adding that he “missed being a part of it”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are all delighted that Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will be dancing in this Saturday’s show.

“Nick has been cleared to dance by the medical and physio teams following his injury last week.

“Due to time taken out of training this week, they will be performing their Movies Week Charleston to Rain On The Roof from Paddington 2.”

Last Friday, a post to Strictly’s Instagram page confirmed Knowles had sustained an injury during rehearsals, and would not be dancing during the weekend show.

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk will perform on Saturday night (Guy Levy/PA)

It came after the TV star had received medical clearance to continue on in the show having damaged his arm and shoulder.

On September 23, two days after the series’ first live show, Knowles said in a video that he had been injured while changing a tyre.

He later told It Takes Two, while wearing a sling, that he had suffered the “painful” injury on the way to a family party on September 22 to celebrate his birthday.