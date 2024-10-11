Calls for ‘improved relations’ between Creative Scotland and Scottish Government

MSPs have called for “substantially improved relations” between Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government, a year after a commitment to increase investment in culture by £100 million annually by 2028-29.

The culture sector is facing “uncertainty” and a “lack of clarity” regarding how additional investment will be rolled out, according to Holyrood’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee which said it “recognises the challenging environment facing public finances”.

The committee’s report welcomed the Scottish Government’s commitment to increase investment in culture by £100 million annually by 2028-29, and the intended minimum £25 million increase in culture funding for 2025-26.

The committee said the Scottish Government should provide “greater clarity and certainty” following the UK Budget, as part of pre-budget scrutiny of the culture portfolio ahead of the Scottish Government Budget 2025-26.

On October 3, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said the Scottish Government wants to “substantially increase” funding for the arts – but could not confirm how much cash will be provided without “clarity” from the UK Government.

The committee said the temporary closure of the Open Fund for Individuals was “unhelpful”, that it was “unclear” why Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government were unable to resolve issues before, and was “seeking reassurances that lessons have been learned”.

It welcomed a review of the way the culture sector is supported, which it said will be “valuable in supporting the effective distribution and investment of additional funding”, although it was urged that this did not cause delays for investment, including £25 million additional funding for 2025-26.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: “We recognise the funding challenges facing the Scottish Government and welcome their commitment to increase investment in culture by £100 million annually by 2028-29 and the intended £25 million at least increase for culture in 2025-26.

“We think the Scottish Government should provide greater clarity and certainty to the sector on planned funding increases following the UK Spending Review, when it has greater clarity on its own budgetary outlook.

Acrobats show off some of their tricks and athletic prowess during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There must also be a strategic approach to ensure the Scottish Government maximises the impact of increased investment that it committed to deliver. We welcome the review of the way the culture sector is supported.”

Deputy convener Alexander Stewart said: “The temporary closure of Creative Scotland’s Open Fund for Individuals and the postponement of announcing the outcomes of their Multi-Year Funding Programme add to the feeling of uncertainty and precariousness across the culture sector.

“We believe the relationship between Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government must substantially improve.

“We welcome the proposed review of Creative Scotland, we recommend it should be independent and look at effective governance and transparency. We support this forming part of a review of the whole culture sector, how it is supported and funded, in order to foster a sustainable and thriving sector.”