Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds join stars donating to hurricane relief efforts

Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the latest stars to donate to a disaster relief fund, helping those affected in the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in the US.

The couple donated one million dollars (£765,000) to Feeding America, after Milton made landfall on Wednesday night in Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds of more than 100mph (160kph).

It comes a day after it was announced their friend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, donated five million dollars (£3.8 million) to the same charity.

Feeding America chief executive Claire Babineaux-Fontenot praised the couple for their donation to the relief fund to help victims “rebuild and recover” as hurricanes devastated the south-east region of the US.

“Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters,” she said in a statement on X.

“These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery.”

Meanwhile country music star Dolly Parton made a personal donation of one million dollars (£765,000) to hurricane relief efforts, while her local commercial ventures – including the Dollywood amusement park – matched the donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation.

Similarly, fellow country musician Morgan Wallen donated 500,000 dollars through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to help east Tennessee and other regions recover from Hurricane Helene.

Other musicians including Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Sheryl Crow also announced they will stage a Concert For Carolina gig later this month with “all proceeds to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the Carolina region”.