Big Brother ejects housemate in first live eviction

Ryan has been evicted from ITV reality series Big Brother after the first public vote.

The marketing professional was up for eviction alongside barber Dean, former royal butler Nathan and dental nurse Rosie.

After leaving the house, Ryan said he was “gutted” to be departing the show first.

The launch episode of the ITV2 reality series saw 16 contestants divided into two groups, with five housemates in the main house and 11 others placed in “storage” where they were at risk of facing the first eviction.

After the conclusion of a challenge on Tuesday’s episode, winner Daze decided to save Emma and Lily, leaving Ryan, Dean, Nathan and Rosie facing an end to their time on the show.

Elsewhere in Friday’s episode, Scottish pork salesman Nathan asked his housemates their opinion about “personality politician” Nigel Farage.

He said: “He gets people to listen to him, he speaks to the masses and I believe that Nigel Farage will be prime minister of this country.”

Meanwhile, the housemates failed the shopping task and put on a drag performance.

Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.