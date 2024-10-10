Tommy Fury says he will love his ex Molly-Mae Hague ”til the day I die’

Tommy Fury has said he will love his former fiancee Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi “’til the day I die”.

The pair, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, announced they had split in separate social media messages in August, prompting speculation around the reasons for their separation.

Reality TV star and influencer Hague, 25, previously said she will always “value, respect and have a lot of love” for Fury in a YouTube video, but would not disclose reasons for their split.

Asked on ITV’s This Morning if he would like to get back together with Hague, Fury said: “It’s my family, at the end of the day I love them ’til the day I die.”

The professional boxer, 25, was on the morning show to promote his new memoir, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life As A Fury, where he has addressed their separation in an added chapter.

“I felt freely in the book to speak so that’s why I added the last chapter to keep everybody up to date, and in there I’ve talked about my feelings in the past two months, and it has been tough”, he added.

Discussing the speculation that his actions caused the separation, he said: “There’s been a lot of critics out there, and there’ll be critics out there ’til the day I die.

“Everyone will point the finger when there’s a bandwagon to jump on but at the end of the day, out of respect to Molly, and out of respect to myself, and our relationship… I’m going to let us deal with that in private as much as we can.”

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up on Love Island season five in 2019, got engaged in July 2023.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague (David Parry/PA)

The boxer from Manchester proposed last year at a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

Reflecting on their time on Love Island, Fury said he remembers it as being “the summer of a lifetime”.

“I had never seen it, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into… but I ended up finding love and finding the mother of my child, to my daughter Bambi, it was a very eventful summer”, he added.

The couple welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

Ahead of her second birthday, Fury said she is getting “more cheeky by the day” and was “understanding a lot more of what’s going on and turning into her own little person”.

He also called her a “daddy’s girl”, adding: “She is not only my twin, she’s my personality as well”.