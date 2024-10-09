Reality star Megan McKenna announces birth of baby boy in Germany

Megan McKenna has given birth to a baby boy with her footballer fiance Oliver Burke in Germany.

The X Factor: Celebrity winner, who has appeared on shows including The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), shared a video to Instagram confirming her son was born on Monday weighing 9.2 pounds.

The couple, who are living in Germany as Burke plays for football team SV Werder Bremen, have named their newborn Landon Henry Burke.

The video featured moments after the baby was delivered and the couple cradling the newborn in the hospital, as well as him feeding.

In one clip, McKenna is holding the baby, which Burke described as a “special moment”.

A host of celebrities offered their congratulations including former Towie stars Lauren Pope and Georgia Kousoulou.

McKenna confirmed in April that the couple were expecting a baby, sharing a video to Instagram which included a clip of the couple in a car with McKenna holding up ultrasound scans.

The 32-year-old captioned the post: “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family.”

Reality TV star McKenna announced her engagement to former Birmingham City and Scotland footballer Burke in June 2023.

A video posted to their social media pages showed the pair arriving at an exotic location by boat, with McKenna blindfolded, before Burke got down on one knee, and pyrotechnics flared.

McKenna wrote: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES.

“You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… Here’s to forever my future husband.”

McKenna had previously been linked to Towie star Pete Wicks and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis, who was found dead in March 2019.

In November 2019 she was crowned the winner of The X Factor: Celebrity’s first series, beating off competition from professional quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and twins Max and Harvey.

The TV star has been on a raft of TV shows that also include Celebrity Big Brother, Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.