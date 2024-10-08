Taylor Swift leads MTV EMA nominations for second year running with seven nods

Taylor Swift has led the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) nominations for the second year running with seven nods.

The US pop star, 34, who released her 11th studio album earlier in the year, The Tortured Poets Department, has been nominated in categories that include best video, best artist, best US act, and best collaboration.

The Anti-Hero singer appeared across seven categories in 2023 when the awards were cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Last month, Swift took home seven gongs at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), taking her career total to 30 and equalling Beyonce as the most-awarded musician in VMAs history.

Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album earlier in the year (Liam McBurney/PA)

This year’s best song nominations at the EMAs include Good Luck, Babe! by US pop star Chappell Roan, Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter, Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish and Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyonce.

There are 19 nominees who will have a chance to score their first-ever EMA award, according to MTV, and these include Disclosure and Fred Again for best electronic, Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC for best alternative, and five-piece indie outfit The Last Dinner Party for best new act.

Battling it out in the best artist category will be Swift, Eilish, Post Malone, Raye, and Carpenter while rapper Central Cee, alternative pop star Charli XCX, electronic duo Chase & Status, pop singer Dua Lipa, Irish star Hozier and Brit award-winner Raye are all nominated for best UK and Ireland act.

Nominees in the best rock category include Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Green Day, Liam Gallagher and The Killers, while Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj are among the acts who will go up against one another in the best hip-hop category.

This year, for the first time, Manchester will host the annual ceremony celebrating music and artists from across the globe.

The EMAs will take place at the Co-op Live arena on November 10 and will be broadcast at 9pm on MTV UK, Channel 5 and Pluto TV.

The broadcast will be available on demand on Paramount+ from November 12.