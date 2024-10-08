Miranda Hart confirms surprise marriage at 51: ‘Someone put a ring on it’

Actress and comedian Miranda Hart said “I’m thrilled to be a young bride at 51”, and she married her “best friend” after years of being “housebound with chronic illness”.

Hart, who starred in her self-titled TV sitcom from 2009 until 2015, appeared on The One Show to promote her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, to be released on October 10.

She said “it’s been a tough few years” as she battled Lyme disease, but that it “hasn’t all been doom and gloom”, before announcing her wedding news.

“Someone put a ring on it,” Hart said.

“I got married at 51, and it’s just so lovely.

“I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person, and I met him and it’s a little undercurrent in the book.

“I’m not going to reveal how we met as that is a little bit of a twist.”

Hart said her husband was not Tom Ellis, the actor who played her on-screen lover Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom.

“He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51,” she added.

“The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book.

“The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change.”

After announcing the news on the BBC chat show, Hart said she found her fans’ delight “really very touching”.

Posting a video on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I’ve got my best friend to do life with and it’s wonderful and I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land and having a book out so thanks so much for all your support.”

Hart ended the video high-fiving her husband, which she joked was an “exclusive”.

On The One Show, Hart added that she missed the TV studio floor, missed laughter, and was “really keen to get back to some silliness”.