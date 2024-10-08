Men Behaving Badly stars to reunite for French road trip show

Men Behaving Badly stars Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes are set to reunite on screen for a road trip adventure through France.

The pair starred opposite each other as Tony Smart and Gary Strang in the laddish flat-share comedy, which aired on ITV and then the BBC between 1992 and 1998.

Decades after the show shot them to fame, the duo will reconnect as Morrissey tours Clunes through the country he now calls his second home.

Men Behaving Badly stars Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey (Sam Pearce/PA)

The forthcoming three-part series for Gold, titled Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage, will see them travel from Normandy, through the Alps to Morrissey’s home and cider apple orchard in the southern region.

As they take in the local food, landscapes and local traditions, the old friends will reconnect and reminisce on their professional and personal relationship that spans 30 years.

Morrissey, 62, said: “It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see.

“I’ve fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I’m fairly certain he’ll be relocating here once I’ve finished with him.”

Clunes, 62, said he was “really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil’s lined up for me in France”.

“Most of all I’m looking forward to spending a great deal of time with my old mate Neil, who I‘ve grown to miss more than ever since he’s absconded to a country which he claims has the best scenery, food and wine on earth – is he right?”, he added.

“I intend to find out by devouring the lot of it and seeing what I can remember afterwards.”

Following the series, Morrissey went on to feature as the deputy head Eddie Lawson in school drama Waterloo Road, Nigel Morton in police series Line Of Duty and Rocky in ITV show Boon.

Meanwhile, Clunes has become known for starring as the titular character in ITV’s Doc Martin, which follows his trial and tribulations as a doctor who moves from London to the fictional village of Portwenn in Cornwall.

UKTV senior commissioning editor, Kirsty Hanson, said: “Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage promises to be warm, nostalgic and a privileged birds-eye view on Neil and Martin’s genuine and witty friendship.”

Ben Wicks, creative director for entertainment at production company Expectation, added: “We’re elated Neil and Martin are reuniting to film a three-part buddy movie around the beautiful French countryside.

“Hats off to the wonderful people at Gold for backing a reunion as long overdue, and every bit as exciting as that of Noel and Liam.”

Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage will air on Gold in 2025.