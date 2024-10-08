BBC confirms Gavin And Stacey filming has wrapped ‘for last time ever’

The cast of Gavin And Stacey have finished filming “for the last time ever”, the BBC has confirmed.

Three series of the hit TV series aired between 2007 and 2010, with a one-off festive episode in 2019 which ended on a cliff-hanger when Ruth Jones’s character Nessa proposed to Neil “Smithy” Smith, played by James Corden.

Over the last few months, fans have been pictured trying to catch a glimpse of the stars filming the final Christmas special at outside locations, including in South Wales.

“And that’s a wrap… for the last time ever,” the BBC said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“See you on Christmas Day! #GavinAndStacey.”

Jones and Corden, who created and wrote the series and play the best friends of the title characters, confirmed its return in May, sharing a script titled Gavin And Stacey: The Finale.

In the sitcom, Mathew Horne and Joanna Page play young couple Gavin and Stacey who fall in love despite one living in Essex and the other in Wales.

James Corden posing with local fans in Barry, South Wales (Laura Davenport/PA)

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman star as Gavin’s parents Mick and Pam, while Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen with Rob Brydon as her Uncle Bryn.

The 2019 comeback episode had the highest overnight Christmas rating in 12 years with an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

The episode won the impact award at the 2020 National Television Awards.

The festive final episode of Gavin And Stacey will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on December 25.