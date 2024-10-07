Jennifer Lopez says ‘music really does have power to heal’ in AMAs appearance

Jennifer Lopez said “music really does have the power to heal and to uplift and to connect us” while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The musical special featured pre-recorded interviews with previous AMA winners, including country star Carrie Underwood, Cuban singer Gloria Estefan and pop superstar and actress Lopez, as well as five-time host Jimmy Kimmel.

Lopez reflected on her most memorable experiences at the AMAs during a taped interview shown during the ceremony, which was slated as “celebrating half a century of groundbreaking music and pop culture history”.

It comes almost two months after she filed divorce from actor Ben Affleck following two years of marriage.

Lopez said performing a tribute to late Cuban singer Celia Cruz during a performance at the AMAs in 2013 “was one of the most special nights of my life ever”.

“She’s such an icon, and not just in Latin music, but across the world,” she said.

“Music really does have the power to heal and to uplift and to connect us.

“And the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now, and I’m excited for the next 50 years of music and magic.”

The 55-year-old also recalled watching the awards show “when I was a little girl”, describing five decades of the show as “pretty incredible”.

Jennifer Lopez with her American Music Award in 2011 (Alamy)

“My first performance on the AMAs (was in) 2001, it was so long ago… but the energy in the room was electric,” Lopez said.

“Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it is directly from the people that you make the music for. It’s just a humbling experience.

“Hosting the AMAs in 2015 obviously was a huge honour, I decided that I was going to change for every time I came out there.

“We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy.

“And maybe I’ll do it again one day – who knows?”

The annual AMAs ceremony will return in May.