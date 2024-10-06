Strictly Come Dancing professionals to perform ‘rom-com-inspired’ routine

Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers are to perform a “rom-com-inspired” routine at the start of Sunday’s results show.

The performance will see Neil Jones, who is partnered with singer Toyah Willcox on the BBC dancing show, take the role of leading man for the dance which is said to be “full of romance, comedy and a few twists”.

Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, the BBC says viewers can expect “sparks to fly and hearts to skip a beat” in the routine which “celebrates love in true Strictly style”.

The dance will see Neil Jones play the leading man (BBC/PA)

The performance will see the professionals dance around park benches, living rooms and on a rowing boat while wearing colourful outfits.

British musician Alexis Ffrench will also perform during the show, accompanied by some of the dancers.

The episode will see another contestant eliminated from the 20th anniversary series of Strictly, after swimmer Tom Dean and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova were booted off last week, in this year’s first results show.

It comes after DIY SOS star Nick Knowles received a bye into next week, after he was unable to perform in Saturday’s Movies Week show due to a “quite painful” knee injury after falling during rehearsals on Friday.

Knowles previously revealed he had damaged his arm and shoulder, but received medical clearance to perform on the show last weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday.