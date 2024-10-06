Second celebrity departs Strictly Come Dancing after dance-off defeat

Singer Toyah Willcox and her professional dance partner Neil Jones have been voted off the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair danced off against former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson and his partner Karen Hauer during the second results show of the BBC series on Sunday night.

Willcox and Jones performed their samba to the song Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid a second time before Merson and Hauer repeated their cha cha to the Magnificent Seven theme as part of the show’s Movie Week.

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer danced a western-themed routine (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Merson and Hauer, sending Willcox home, with head judge Shirley Ballas then agreeing she would also haved saved the former England international.

Willcox and Jones had triumphed over Olympic swimmer Tom Dean and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova the previous week.

After the judges’ decision, Willcox described the show as “the best two months of my life”.

She said: “It has been fantastic. I have enjoyed every second. And you (Jones) have been phenomenal, thank you so much.”

Jones added he had never seen someone “work so hard” on the show.

“She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard – I’m the one asking for breaks every now and then. She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much,” he said.

“If you saw her in the hallway she’s been practicing. Everyone’s been telling me ‘have you seen Toyah practicing?’.

“She’s brilliant and she’s what Strictly is all about, and I’ve loved every moment”

The 66-year-old It’s A Mystery singer praised Jones for his support, adding: “It was immediate, it had to be Neil. I felt so comfortable and safe.

“You’re a great teacher, you’re a great friend as well.

“You’ve just given me a new zest for life, that’s the most valuable thing I’ve come away with.”

Willcox, dressed as Ursula, the villainous sea witch from the Disney classic, had the lowest score during Saturday’s live show with 15 out of 40, prompting Revel Horwood to describe her as “stuck in the mud”.

That prompted heckling from Willcox’s husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, who was sat in the audience.

Having begun her dance surrounded by a giant octopus projection, Willcox later revealed her husband was afraid of the sea creatures.

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri topped the Movie Week leader-board scoring 34 out of 40 for her rumba with Aljaz Skorjanec to Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.

Sunday’s results show featured a “rom-com inspired” routine from the professional dancers and also a performance of The Heart Asks Pleasure First from British singer Alexis Ffrench.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 12 at 6.20pm with the Results Show on Sunday October 13 at 7.20pm on BBC One.