Former butler to King among housemates as new Big Brother series begins

A former butler to the King is among the contestants as the new series of Big Brother began tonight on ITV2.

Nathan, 24, who revealed he was once a butler for Charles before becoming a pork salesman, and said he had also worked with Queen Camilla.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best opened the show with Odudu announcing “if you still can’t believe Brat summer is officially over, then get ready for Big Brother autumn”.

The first contestant to be announced was 29-year-old dental worker Rosie, who exclaimed “I can’t believe I’m here” before heading into the house.

In a clip prior to her arrival, she said: “People’s first impression of me is that I can sometimes come across as weird and annoying, and yeah, actually, that’s kind of accurate.

“I love tea, I literally have 20 cups a day, like no joke.

“If someone’s messing with the old tea bags, I’m going to tea bag someone, no I won’t do that, I don’t have balls, but I’m going to do something, probably nothing.”

Aesthetics practitioner Emma, 53, was next to enter and said she would “bring humour to the house and a little bit of sass”.

She said: “Because I’m a lady of a certain age, having fun is home from work, bra off and spilling the tea.

“I’ve had so many girls coming up to me, going, I used to think you were right bitch, but you’re actually lovely, aren’t you?”

When the pair met in the house, Rosie told Emma “you look gorgeous” before asking “shall we have a drink?”.

Next to join was Segan, 25, who said he was “raised in a Christian household” and said he had “so much faith” he could win the show.

He was followed by Nathan, who before entering the house said: “People’s first impression of me, they might think I’m a bit stuck up, slightly in love with myself, which is not all wrong.

“Politically, definitely on the right side of centre, I’d strangely admire Nigel Farage.

“I think I’m different to other people my age.

“I listen to Radio 2, I read an old fashion newspaper, and I vote Tory.”

Nathan was followed into the house by 24-year-old Daize, a climate activist, who said another housemate “not believing in climate change” would “bring the heat”.

They were followed by Khaled, 23, before it was announced that the house had been split into red and blue, and that contestants must choose a side.

Once they had chosen a side, they were told they would have to convince incoming contestants to join their side.