Gary Lineker jokes about leaving Match Of The Day saying ‘it’s my final show’

Gary Lineker joked he was hosting his final Match Of The Day show on Saturday amid speculation over his future on the programme.

The BBC this week denied an announcement was pending regarding its highest-paid star, who it said is under contract until the end of the football season.

The 63-year-old introduced this week’s edition of the BBC’s flagship football highlights show saying: “Hello. Seven games on the way and it’s my final show.”

Gary Lineker has hosted Match of the Day for 25 years (PA Media)

After pausing with perfect timing, he added: “Before the international break.”

There will be no episode of Match Of The Day next week as the Premier League stops after this weekend until October 19, to allow its players to fulfil international fixtures.

Alan Shearer smiled at Lineker’s quip while fellow pundit Micah Richards remained motionless.

Former England footballer Lineker took over the flagship football highlights show in 1999 after predecessor Des Lynam joined ITV.

Lineker has been the BBC’s highest paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years and was estimated to have earned £1.35 million in the year 2023/24, according to the corporation’s annual report published in July.