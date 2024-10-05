Chris McCausland scores high with 30 as Strictly movie week begins

Comedian Chris McCausland has scored 30 with his Wayne’s World-inspired performance with professional partner Dianne Buswell as Strictly Come Dancing’s Movie Week began.

The 47-year-old and Buswell appeared dressed as the film’s main characters in tonight’s episode, with judge Craig Revel-Horwood describing their performance as “packed full of fantastic rhythm”.

Revel-Horwood said: “Strong at kickball changes, they’re a little bit heavy for my liking, but it was full, packed full of fantastic rhythm.”

Chris McCausland scored 30 during Movie Week (BBC/PA)

Singer Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones performed the samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid, scoring just 15, with Revel-Horwood describing the singer as “stuck in the mud”.

He said: “It was all a bit stuck in the mud and flat-footed, but you know what, you brought a magnificent attitude and fantastic character to that dance.”

Revel-Horwood was heckled by Willcox’s husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, while making the comments on her performance – which saw the singer perform with an octopus projected on to the dancefloor.

Willcox later revealed her husband was afraid of the sea creatures.

This year’s movie week has also seen Olympian Montell Douglas tango with Johannes Radebe to One Night Only from Dreamgirls, receiving a score of seven from each of the judges giving her an overall score of 28.

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk were due to perform the Charleston to Rain On The Roof from Paddington 2 before Knowles pulled out on Friday.

At the start of the show, presenter Claudia Winkleman sent Nick Knowles “love” and wished him a “speedy recovery” at the start of the episode.

The 52-year-old explained Knowles would receive a bye to the next round of the show after he said he suffered a “quite painful” knee injury, after falling during rehearsals on Friday.

She said: “Nick we are sending you love and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Knowles previously revealed he had damaged his arm and shoulder, but received medical clearance to perform on the show last weekend.