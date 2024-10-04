Shed Seven say ‘it’s mind blowing’ as they earn second number one album of 2024

Shed Seven have secured their second number one album of the year in the UK chart with Liquid Gold.

In January, the group claimed their first number one with A Matter Of Time, almost 30 years on from the release of their debut studio album Change Giver.

Guitar player Paul Banks said: “Can’t quite really believe that we’re standing here once again this year, but this is our second number one of 2024, which is just absolutely mind blowing.

Rick Witter from Shed Seven performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We are a self-managed band, we do all of this ourselves, but we would like to thank our amazing label, Cooking Vinyl… all our crew, and most of all, I want to thank all the fans who’ve been getting out there this week and getting behind the band.

“We’re immensely proud of us and you, and we can’t wait to get out on tour for the rest of the year and celebrate what an amazing year we’ve had.”

The alternative rock band formed in 1990 amid the burgeoning Brit pop movement and their debut album, Change Giver, peaked at number 16 following its release in 1994.

Their new album revisits famous tracks from their past in celebration of their 30-year journey as recording artists.

Tom Newman, product and marketing manager at Cooking Vinyl, said: “We’re so over the moon with this achievement – the band landing their first ever number one ever in January was incredible, but to follow up so soon less than 10 months later for another one is a real ‘pinch me’ moment.

“We’ve all worked so hard, especially the band who we are just so incredibly proud of. They’ve set the bar high for all other independent artists.”

Elsewhere in the UK albums chart, Post Human: Next Gen from Bring Me The Horizon has debuted at number two while Sabrina Carpenter’s album Short N’ Sweet moves from second place to number three.

In at number four is a new arrival from British rapper Nines called Quit While You’re Ahead, with Ed Sheeran’s mathematics-inspired Tour Collection arriving at number five.

In the singles chart, Taste by US pop star Carpenter, who has been dominating the UK charts since the summer, has settled in for a sixth week at number one, according to the Official Chart Company.

Her song Espresso, which picked up the best song award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), is currently sitting at number three while Please Please Please is in at number five.

Making up the rest of the top five is Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe, in at number two, and Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, which is at number four.