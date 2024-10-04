Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour amid health issues

Donald Glover has cancelled the remainder of the dates on his Childish Gambino tour after scheduling surgery for an “ailment” which had become apparent.

The New World tour was set to head to the UK in November and early December to perform the biggest stages in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Birmingham, as well as Dublin in Ireland.

It comes after Glover postponed the remainder of his North American tour last month to focus on his “physical health”.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover said in a statement on X on Friday.

“After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked.

“As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”

The music star did not specify details regarding the health issue.

However, the 41-year-old said his path to recovery is “something I need to confront seriously”.

Donald Glover confirmed in July that he is retiring his Childish Gambino stage name (Doug Peters/PA)

“With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates,” he continued.

“I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform.

“Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

Five-time Grammy winner Glover retired his Childish Gambino stage name in July this year after releasing his final album, Bando Stone & The New World.

The tour was set to serve as US rapper Glover’s final farewell to Childish Gambino.