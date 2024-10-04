Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris: Donald Trump is ‘dangerous’ candidate

US singer Bruce Springsteen has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, calling Donald Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.

The 75-year-old rocker said Ms Harris and her running mate Tim Walz have pledged a vision of the country which “respects and includes everyone”, while Mr Trump “doesn’t understand the meaning of this country”.

“His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again,” The Boss said in a video on Instagram.

“On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity.

“And they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me on top.

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Springsteen said he will be voting for Ms Harris and Mr Walz on November 5, joining other famous faces including Taylor Swift who have endorsed the Democratic nominees.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” Springsteen continued.

“We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history.

“Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again.

“Now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith, and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts.

“America is the most powerful nation on earth, not just because of her overwhelming military strength or economic power, but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in.

“Freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, the right to be and love who you want. These are the things that make America great.”