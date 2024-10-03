Kesha says music industry ‘should be terrified’ after launching her own label

Kesha has said the music industry “should be f****** terrified of me” after launching her own record label to release new single Joyride and her sixth studio album, due for release in 2025.

The LA-born singer, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert, told Elle she wanted to “dismantle” controlling practices in the music industry with the label.

It comes after the 37-year-old filed a civil suit against Dr Luke for infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and assault, and seeked to invalidate recording agreements she signed with the producer when she turned 18.

Dr Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, replied by filing a lawsuit against Kesha calling the claims defamatory and saying she made them in an attempt to get a better recording deal.

It comes after Kesha released new single Joyride (Kevin Mazur/MBC/PA)

Last year, the pair released a joint statement saying they had reached a settlement, bringing to an end an almost 10-year legal battle, and Kesha has since gained full control over her music releases.

Speaking about her new label, she told Elle: “The music industry should be f******* terrified of me, because I’m about to make some major moves and shift this shit.

“I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again.”

Kesha went on to say she has a reminder on her phone following the settlement, which reads “you’re free”, after being held to a six-album deal with Dr Luke, who has also produced records for Katy Perry, Doja Cat and Kelly Clarkson.

She added: “I’m free and it feels good.”

The TiK ToK singer told the magazine that her new music and label was a “feminist act of defiance” following the trauma of the events surrounding her legal battle.

Kesha said: “I really think that my joy is such a feminist act of defiance.

“And to everyone who has supported me, and to anyone who’s a survivor out there, know that the energy of support toward me also flows through me to you.”

She said her mother had “held my hand through this whole process” in relation to the Dr Luke dispute, but said she had found more support from older men in the industry than women when discussing her problems.

Kesha added: “When I was coming up, I wished there was some woman in pop music that I could have reached out to and talked to about stuff I was going through.

“I found more support from the rock boys, Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Alice Cooper were very real, and helped me talk through things.

“So now I try to reach out to artists, girls and women, and just offer my services of life experience.”

She added she wanted to become a mentor to the next generation of women in pop: “I really hope my joy can stand for others to know that it’s available to them and to not give up.

“I enjoy feeling my power, which hasn’t been available to me for a really long time, and I’d love to give that gift to others if I can.”