Eminem reveals he will become a grandfather in emotional music video

US rapper Eminem has announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant, in a new music video dedicated to their relationship.

The video to his track titled Temporary, from his latest album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace), features footage with his daughter over the years – including her wedding to Evan McClintock in May.

It includes a recent video taken with his daughter, who hands Eminem a sports jersey with the word “Grandpa” and the number one emblazoned on the back.

The shocked rapper, real name Marshall Mathers, holds an ultrasound photograph to the camera to confirm the news.

Social media influencer Jade also later confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a picture with her husband alongside the words: “Mom & dad est 2025.”

Jade is the only biological daughter of Eminem, with his ex-wife Kim Scott. He also adopted two of Scott’s daughters from previous relationships.