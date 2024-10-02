Noah Kahan beats Beyonce and Taylor Swift to biggest UK song of 2024 so far

US singer Noah Kahan has beaten the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce to see his Stick Season named the UK’s biggest song of 2024 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was named as the UK’s biggest album of the year so far, after spending eight non-consecutive weeks at number one having shifted 667,500 chart units, the LP is both the most-streamed and best-selling album of 2024.

It has also sold 265,000 physical copies.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts is the fifth most popular album of the year so far (Official Charts Company/PA)

Kahan, whose Stick Season has racked up 1.7 million chart units, faces competition from the likes of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and Hozier for the end of year accolade, however.

Boone’s Beautiful Things follows closely behind in number two, Teddy Swims’ Lose Control sits in third position, while Carpenter’s Espresso, the UK’s official song of the summer, is in number four, in fifth place is Hozier’s two-week number one Too Sweet.

Kahan’s single was initially released in 2022 to moderate success in the UK at the time, before viral posts on TikTok and a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge cover by Olivia Rodrigo saw it soar to the top of the charts this year.

Swift is trailed by The Weeknd’s The Highlights in number two, Kahan’s Stick Season album in third position, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft in number four, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts in fifth.

Despite being released in 2023, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess has entered the list for the first time in at number 12, making it the biggest debut album of 2023 so far.

Despite being one of the most talked about records of the year, Charli XCX’s Brat is currently only in at number 20 on the year so far list, while Oasis’s reunion has seen their Time Flies – 1994-2009 compilation reach number seven.

Country songs have also seen a chart resurgence with A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey up eight places since June to number six, Dasha’s Austin coming in at seven, up six places, and Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em in number eight.