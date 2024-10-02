Jameela Jamil and Pamela Anderson win at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

TV stars Jameela Jamil, Simone Ashley and Pamela Anderson are among those who won gongs at Glamour magazine’s Women Of The Year Awards 2024.

The biggest names in music, film, TV and sport arrived at Raffles London at the OWO to celebrate activists and trailblazers leading the charge for women’s equality.

Ashley, who starred in Netflix’s Bridgerton and Sex Education, scooped the gamechanging actor award during the 18th annual ceremony, while the gamechanging voice prize went to The Good Place star Jamil.

Simone Ashley (Lucy North/PA)

She is an advocate for body positivity and has spoken about health problems she has endured throughout her life and career, including anorexia.

In April, she revealed that 20 years of dieting had damaged her bone density.

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who has starred in hit films including 2019 crime drama Queen & Slim, action thriller Without Remorse and sci-fi drama After Yang, picked up the screen trailblazer gong.

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Lucy North/PA)

The impact award went to actress and model Pamela Anderson, who led stars channelling black elegance at the ceremony.

Days before the ceremony, the Baywatch star was awarded Glamour’s Global Women Of The Year status alongside tennis champion Serena Williams.

Anderson, 57, featured on a special digital Glamour cover, where she told the magazine: “I’m finding I feel more comfortable in my skin now than I probably have in the last 30 years.”

Pamela Anderson (Lucy North/PA)

The ceremony also saw comedian Katherine Ryan, who hosted the event for the fourth consecutive year, pick up the feminist hero award.

Speaking on the red carpet with the PA news agency, she said: “I think that if women and young girls look at the world that exists now, they could feel a little bit dejected and go, ‘How am I going to push against this and make it truly equal for all genders?’.

“But I think it’s important for them to remember that the world they see now won’t be their world, and they have the opportunity to make their world as they grow up so different from the one that I grew up in and the one that our grandmothers grew up in.

“The world can be whatever they want it to be, and they’re in a poised and powerful position to dictate that.”

Katherine Ryan (Lucy North/PA)

The ceremony also saw Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who made her West End debut opposite Spider-Man star Tom Holland this year in Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet, win in the theatre actor category.

She spoke out about being subject to racial abuse after the Jamie Lloyd Company theatre group announced the cast of its production in April this year.

More than 800 performers, including James Bond star Lashana Lynch, signed an open letter of solidarity with the actress after the abuse.

The Glamour Women Of The Year ceremony saw an influx of sophisticated black outfits, including BBC Radio 1 star Mollie King, who cradled her baby bump in a full-length black gown.

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan was also sporting black in a sheer long-sleeved lace jumpsuit, alongside sister-in-law Jessica Wright, who starred in The Only Way Is Essex, in a black cut-out dress.

TV presenter Dannii Minogue, sister of pop superstar Kylie Minogue, arrived in a black full-length sparkling cut-out gown.