Elton John stages surprise performance at New York Film Festival

Sir Elton John treated an audience at New York Film Festival (NYFF) to a rendition of several of his hit tracks, including Tiny Dancer, following the screening of his new documentary.

Directed by RJ Cutler and Sir Elton’s husband, David Furnish, the documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late looks back over the musician’s decades-long career and captures him preparing for his final concert in North America – at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

After the film screening, British music star Sir Elton took his place at a piano on-stage to perform hits including 1971 song Tiny Dancer, in a video captured by The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, also documents his love story with Canadian filmmaker Furnish.

Sir Elton, who married Furnish in 2014 and shares sons Zachary and Elijah, told the audience “I’ve never felt happiness like I have now” in a video captured by People magazine.

“When I first became successful, in those first five years, it was wonderful,” he said.

“It was all I wanted. I wanted people to love the songs, I wanted them to buy the records, and come to the concerts – but I had no foundation.

“There was just the music, the success, the fame, but there was an emptiness as you saw.

“And so eventually in 1990, I got sober, and when that happened, I began to understand what was missing from my life: humility, gratitude, and faith.

“And I had to build a foundation. Yes, music was wonderful. Yes, fame was wonderful. But it didn’t satisfy me. Something was missing.

“So eventually, I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much.”

Elton John, left, and David Furnish (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Earlier this year, Sir Elton became the 19th performer to earn the coveted EGOT status – a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The singer, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour at a ceremony in November 2021, is known for hits including I’m Still Standing and Your Song.

In 2019 he was played by Kingsman actor Taron Egerton in a musical film about his life called Rocketman.

Elton John: Never Too Late premieres on Disney+ on December 13.