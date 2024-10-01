Two bakers booted off in second episode of The Great British Bake Off

Jeff and Hazel have become the first contestants to be eliminated from this year’s series of The Great British Bake Off in the second episode.

No bakers were sent home last week after university lecturer Jeff, 67, was absent from the tent due to illness but he was eliminated this week, leaving during the technical challenge due to the fact he was still feeling unwell.

Former nail technician Hazel, 71, was also sent home after her Viennese sandwich biscuits and biscuit puppet theatre failed to impress the judges.

Speaking after the show, Hazel said she “felt really sad” as she did not demonstrate her true abilities.

Hazel said she was ‘really sad’ after being booted off Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)

She said: “I felt really sad as I didn’t get the chance to show what I could really bake or show my skills.

“Sumayah and Mike cried so I had to cheer them both up but everyone was really lovely.”

Hazel added: “That’s OK, I did expect it, all my bakes went wrong. Maybe I won’t make biscuit puppet theatres any more.”

Jeff said he felt the show “just wasn’t right for me” but wished the other bakers well.

He said: “I am fine but this time around it just wasn’t right for me.

“I have really enjoyed it, everyone has been wonderful, there’s a great group of bakers in there.

“I didn’t make it very far, but there you go, it was wonderful so thank you very much.”

This year’s youngest contestant, 19-year-old Sumayah, was announced as the episode’s Star Baker by presenter Noel Fielding.

Despite leaving the series, Jeff said he would continue to bake, starting with a cake for his son’s wedding.

Jeff was ill during the show (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

He added: “I am still baking and I am busy planning the wedding cake for my son’s wedding, he is getting married in October.

“It will be three cakes, a lemon, elderflower and almond cake, a red velvet chocolate cake and a carrot and parsnip cake.

“They will all be iced with Swiss meringue butter cream. I will enjoy making them as I will make them in stages and freeze them, and it’s not overwhelming that way.

“I find baking very therapeutic. I put on my classical music, and I put all my recipes out and it’s nice because you are making for friends and family.”

Both Hazel and Jeff will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday to speak about their departures.

The Great British Bake Off returns next week on Channel 4.