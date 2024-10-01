Sir Paul McCartney teases playing new Beatles song Now And Then on upcoming tour

Sir Paul McCartney has teased that he will play new Beatles song Now And Then on his upcoming Got Back 24 tour in new footage of him and his band rehearsing.

In the video, the 82-year-old singer can be seen performing in front of a screen showing a clip from the song’s music video, which was released in November 2023.

The song was created from a home demo of a ballad that John Lennon had recorded in 1977 but left unfinished, with surviving bandmates Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr finishing the track using overdubs and guitar tracks from George Harrison, who died in 2001.

The pair also used AI technology to separate the vocals from the home demo on the song which has never been performed live by Sir Paul.

Along with the new song, Sir Paul can also be heard tearing through other classics from the Fab Four including Helter Skelter from 1968’s The Beatles (commonly known as The White Album), I’ve Got A Feeling from 1970’s Let It Be, and Carry That Weight from 1969’s Abbey Road.

A clip which shows a setlist for the tour also has Sir Paul down as playing Wings’ hits Jet, Junior’s Farm and Let Em In, along with early Beatles tracks Can’t Buy Me Love and Love Me Do, as well as Revolver (1966) cut Got To Get You Into My Life.

Sir Paul will kick off the tour in Montevideo, Uruguay, tonight, before moving on to the UK in December.

Speaking ahead of the tour, he said: “I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil.

“It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

The We All Stand Together singer will play two nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live on December 14-15, and two nights at London’s The O2 on December 18-19.

The tour will also see Sir Paul play concerts in Argentina, Chile, Peru, France and Spain.