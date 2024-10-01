EastEnders star Charlie Brooks announced as latest contestant for Dancing On Ice

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has been announced as the latest contestant for the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice.

The 43-year-old, who plays Janine Butcher in the BBC soap, will join Sir Steve Redgrave, reality stars Mollie Pearce and Ferne McCann, and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston on the ITV ice skating show as the fifth contestant to be announced.

Brooks won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2011, and the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, beating campmate Ashley Roberts of pop group The Pussycat Dolls.

The actor was welcomed to the show by fellow competitor McCann, former Dancing On Ice professional skater Matt Evers and fellow EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, who featured in the ITV programme’s 2024 edition.

Replying to Brooks’ announcement, Norwood said: “Yes Charlie, you’re going to love it.”

While McCann added: “Yes @charlie_brooks_xx this is going so much fun. Can’t wait to meet you babe.”

On her Instagram story, Brooks posted a video of herself falling over on the ice, with the caption “This should be fun.”

Along with her role in EastEnders, Brooks has also presented her own best-selling fitness DVD, appeared as a contestant on 10 episodes of Richard Osman’s House Of Games, and 1996 children’s sitcom Out Of Tune.

Last year, Holly Willoughby returned to present Dancing On Ice, this time with a new host in the form of Stephen Mulhern, with whom she previously presented ITV Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield after he resigned from ITV having admitted to a relationship with a male This Morning employee.

Willoughby quit This Morning in October last year.