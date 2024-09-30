Soap stars all smiles on the red carpet as Coronation Street nets six awards

The stars of TV serials have been laughing and joking on the red carpet as the Inside Soap Awards saw Coronation Street collect six awards.

Peter Ash was spotted smiling at the event after winning the awards for Best Actor and Best Partnership for his performance alongside Daniel Brocklebank in the ITV show.

Ash, who plays Paul Foreman, wore a black suit with a white shirt and black bow tie, while Brocklebank, who plays his on-screen husband Billy Mayhew, wore a blue suit with a white T-shirt.

Eden Taylor-Draper with Minnie the dog and James Chase with the Best Pet Award at the Inside Soap Awards (Jeff Moore/PA)

The pair were at the centre of the soap’s Best Storyline win for a tale which saw Paul diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Also in attendance from Coronation Street were Dame Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn Plummer, and Harriet Bibby, who plays Summer Spellman.

Dame Maureen, who won the trophy for Best Comic Performance for the fourth year in a row, wore a dark blue dress, while Spellman wore a striped black and white outfit.

Also darting around the red carpet was Minnie, the dog who plays Belle King’s pet Piper in Emmerdale. She was hugged by Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle and was named Best Actress for her performances in the ITV show.

Taylor-Draper wore a black dress and was joined by James Chase, who plays Belle’s abusive husband Tom. He wore a black suit with a white shirt.

Isabelle Smith with the Best Newcomer Award (Jeff Moore/PA)

They were joined on the red carpet by Isabelle Smith, who won the Best Newcomer Award for her role as Frankie Osborne in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, which saw her character become a victim of sibling sexual abuse.

Smith wore a black dress as she held her trophy.

Charlie Wrenshall with the Best Young Performer Award (Jeff Moore/PA)

Coronation Street’s Charlie Wrenshall, who won the award for Best Young Performer for his role as Liam Connor, also held his trophy aloft on the red carpet.

He wore a grey suit and waistcoat with a white shirt and black tie.

Lisa Riley with the Best Family Award (Jeff Moore/PA)

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, was also in London to collect the Best Family Award for her on-screen clan.

She wore a black and white floral dress.