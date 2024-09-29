GMB presenter Alex Beresford announces baby news with wife Imogen

Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford has announced that his wife Imogen is expecting a baby.

The TV presenter and weatherman, 43, revealed the news by sharing a photo to Instagram of his hand resting on his partner’s baby bump.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “The greatest gift. In awe of my beautiful wife growing Baby B. We can’t wait to meet you.”

His Good Morning Britain co-stars were among those to send their best wishes to the couple including Susanna Reid who wrote: “The best news – huge congratulations to you all.”

Ben Shephard said “ahhh what wonderful news”, while Charlotte Hawkins added “ahh massive congratulations.”

Beresford, who also has son, Cruz, from his previous marriage with Natalia Natkaniec, began dating Imogen in August 2020 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

They got engaged after Beresford proposed on New Year’s Day while they were on holiday in Majorca and they later married on the island in 2022.

Beresford competed on Dancing On Ice in 2018 and was crowned the winner of Celebrity Race Across The World last year with his father, Noel.