X Factor stars G4: Anniversary tour has been ‘cathartic’ after band member death

X Factor finalists G4 have said it has been “cathartic” to perform the songs they used to sing with their late bandmate Ben Thapa on their 20th anniversary tour following his death.

The classical operatic group rose to fame on the first series of the hit ITV singing competition in 2004, where they finished in second.

Thapa, one of the original members of the vocal troupe who left in 2018 to pursue his own music career, died earlier this month aged 42.

Original G4 Matt Stiff, Michael Christie, Ben Thapa and Jon Ansell (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The news broke while the group – which consists of fellow original members Jonathan Ansell and Michael Christie as well as Duncan Sandilands and Jai McDowall – were on tour to mark 20 years of G4.

Ansell told the PA news agency Thapa’s death came as a “shock”, but that reliving the memories they had with him while on the road has helped.

“It’s very cathartic to perform the songs that we sung with him for so many years together and we created as a group of mates at college,” he said.

“Genuinely, it’s amazing to relive those songs and think about those moments, those memories, those harmonies, the fun, the silliness.”

Thapa shared that he was receiving dialysis treatment and had undergone a nephrostomy operation in the weeks before his death.

Ansell added: “It makes you then cherish every single moment, every second, every every lyric, every interaction with somebody, every journey. You just have to enjoy it. And being on tour has certainly helped that.

“But gosh, it’s special to remember him, and we talk briefly about Ben on stage and remember those lovely memories as well.”

Christie hailed Thapa as an “amazing musician” and a “big part” of the formation of the group’s harmonies and identity.

“He’s always in the heart of the group, really. Having perfect pitch he he was one that gave us all our starting notes because we’re known for doing lots of little acapella moments without backing track, and he always gave us the starting notes and so you still hear that today”, he added.

Alongside his time with G4, Thapa performed in numerous operas including making his main stage debut at the English National Opera as part of its Carmen education project.

Ansell said the outpouring since Thapa’s death has been “incredible”, adding: “It really has been so heartwarming to see how loved Ben was and how many people he gave joy to through what he did and loved doing.”

G4 performing on stage during West End Live (Jeff Moore/PA)

After forming at music college, Thapa competed on The X Factor alongside Ansell and Christie as well as Matthew Stiff, who has also left the group.

During their time on the competition show, the group impressed the judges with renditions of classics such as Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Frank Sinatra’s My Way and Nessun Dorma.

They released their self-titled debut album the following year, which contained mostly covers of popular songs, including a number that they sang on The X Factor.

Reflecting on reaching their 20th anniversary milestone, Ansell said: “It’s totally unexpected, unbelievable, pinch yourself. We cannot believe we’re still getting away with it all these years on.

“We went together as a bit of fun at music college and now, 20 years later, we’re here, still selling out venues and having an amazing time with audiences every night – it’s a dream come true.”

The group have been credited with helping to popularise popular operatic which sees them adapt classic sounds for their classic style with harmonies and new arrangements.

Their tour, which is set to kick off in Ireland and Northern Ireland from October 1, sees the group revisit fan favourite renditions from their back catalogue as well as some new arrangements which feature on their 20th anniversary album including a mash-up of Radiohead’s Creep with Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire.

Christie said: “The key thing for us was to celebrate our time on The X Factor in the early days as part of the tour, because we have got fans that have been literally right there from the start…

“But then it’s also celebrating the group as we are now, because we are a different line-up and part of our mindset with the new album was, if we were on The X Factor today, what songs would we be doing?

“And we’ve always tried to push the boundary, which is why we’ve got some Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, as well as James Blunt, and then some other classics.

“It’s really a cross section of genres and we really like that mix up of styles that we can go from musical theatre and rock and pop and then some opera, it really then has something for everyone, and it’s a good way for people to discover new music that they don’t know.”

The Irish leg of G4’s 20th anniversary tour will kick off in Gorey on October 1 and travel across the island including stops in Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin.