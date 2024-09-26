Chris Clenshaw to exit EastEnders executive producer role after 40th anniversary

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw is to step down from the role once the soap opera has celebrated its 40th anniversary in February.

Since Clenshaw returned to the BBC show in January 2022 to take on the top position, he has been credited with delivering bold storylines.

Ben Wadey is set to return to EastEnders to take over the role following a stint as a commissioning executive at Channel 4, overseeing Hollyoaks and a number of original dramas.

Speaking of his decision to leave, Clenshaw said: “As a proud EastEnders fan, it has been the honour of my life to be its custodian.

“It has meant everything to me, and I’ve given Walford my all. I made the tough decision that I would step down after the 40th anniversary many months ago – to keep EastEnders creatively refreshed as it’s a show that needs to constantly evolve.

“After what will be three years at the helm and leading the team through its milestone celebrations, the time feels right that I hand over the keys to The Queen Vic.”

He continued: “Elstree holds a special place in my heart, and I know when the day comes, it’ll be hard to tear myself away.

“My special thanks go to the sensational EastEnders cast and crew that I’m incredibly proud to have led over the past few years, and who have provided me with unwavering support.

“Their commitment, passion and talent has inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them and proud of everything that we’ve achieved together.”

He hailed EastEnders as the highlight of his career, and said he has “loved every minute of it” – but that he felt it was time for a change.

Clenshaw added: “Although my departure from EastEnders is not for some time yet, whilst I’m still here, I look forward to putting all our efforts into our momentous anniversary.

“I’m pleased to be passing the show on to Ben Wadey. I’m confident that, under him, EastEnders will continue to thrive, and I wish him the very best as it is without doubt the best job in telly and I hope he enjoys the ride just as much as I have. Thank you, EastEnders – for everything.”

The then-Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales met Chris Clenshaw, right, on a visit to the set of EastEnders in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Clenshaw began working on EastEnders in 2015 as a storyliner, before going on to script edit and story produce.

He left in 2019 to produce continuing drama Holby City and later departed the BBC in 2020 to work in development at Vertigo Films and Rope Ladder Fiction, before returning to the streets of Walford.

During his time as executive producer, he has led the show as it tackled major issues including the storyline of Lola Pearce-Brown developing terminal cancer, the return of Cindy Beale and when it was teased that one of six leading female characters was responsible for a murder at the Queen Vic.

He also produced the historic Platinum Jubilee episode, when the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited, and Dot Cotton’s funeral.

Clenshaw also helped create the Knights, the first Black and dual-heritage family to run a pub on any UK soap, and has brought back fan favourites including Adam Woodyatt, Michelle Collins, Jacqueline Jossa, Shane Richie, Angela Wynter and Patsy Palmer.

EastEnders has picked up numerous gongs at the Royal Television Society Awards and National Television Awards during his tenure.

Ben Wadey is returning to EastEnders as executive producer (BBC/PA)

Before he departs, Clenshaw will oversee the 40th anniversary celebrations, including a live episode with an interactive twist which will allow viewers to decide the outcome of a love story as it unfolds.

Clenshaw will continue working for BBC Studios Drama Productions.

Wadey will follow in his footsteps after previously working as a story editor on EastEnders, including the celebrations for the 35th anniversary.

He also served as a story producer for the final series of Holby City.

Discussing his new role, Wadey said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to EastEnders at such an exciting time for the show.

“Having grown up watching and loving EastEnders, it sparked my passion for television, and I feel I’ve known the residents of Walford my entire life – so to lead this iconic BBC soap into its next chapter is a true privilege.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with the exceptional team at EastEnders and build on Chris Clenshaw’s brilliant work to deliver unmissable stories to fans – both those who have been watching for years and those just discovering Albert Square.”

Director of drama at BBC, Lindsay Salt, praised Clenshaw for keeping the show at the “top of its game” through his “commitment, creativity and pure love” of the soap.

“Everyone at EastEnders will miss Chris immensely but we wish him all the best in his next role at BBC Studios”, she added.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Ben Wadey, who joins at a very exciting time for the programme. With his passion for EastEnders, we are all delighted to be working with him.”

Kate Oates, head of drama productions at BBC Studios, said the “whole team has enjoyed working” with Clenshaw and hailed Wadey as the “worthiest successor to this fantastic era”.

“With Ben as executive producer of EastEnders, and Chris staying within BBC Studios Drama Productions, I feel privileged to be working alongside such huge talents for the foreseeable future”, she added.