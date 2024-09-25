Ex-Strictly star will not face domestic violence charges after arrest

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev will not face charges after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in California, US authorities have confirmed.

The professional dancer, who won the BBC competition in 2010 with celebrity partner Kara Tointon, was booked into Napa County Jail last month.

It was not clear what led to the arrest of Chigvintsev, who posted 25,000 dollars (£19,000) bail at the time.

Napa County District Attorney (DA) Allison Haley announced that her office has declined to file criminal charges against the TV star after a “thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence”.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Ms Haley said in a statement.

“We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system.

“If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

A statement added: “The Napa County District Attorney’s Office does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual; however, did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr Chigvintsev’s arrest.”

Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev who won Strictly Come Dancing (John Wright/BBC)

The Russian dancer joined Strictly during series eight in 2010, when he was partnered with ex-EastEnders actress Tointon, a relationship which blossomed into a real-life romance for several years.

The 42-year-old also made it to the semi-final of the show in 2011 with actress Holly Valance, before he was partnered with TV veteran Fern Britton in the 2012 series.

He was last partnered with Coronation Street star Natalie Gumede in 2013, with the pair securing the runner-up spot.

Chigvintsev later moved to the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, where in 2017 he was partnered with his future wife – WWE star Nikki Bella.

The pair have a son, who was born in 2020 just hours before Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella announced the arrival of her second child.

The siblings starred in the E! reality show Total Bellas for five years.

Nikki Bella and Chigvintsev previously said they found out they were expecting just two-and-a-half weeks after getting engaged in Paris, and they married in 2022.

Representatives for Chigvintsev have been contacted for comment.