Crazy Town lead singer’s cause of death revealed

Crazy Town frontman Seth Binzer died from the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, Californian officials have confirmed.

Binzer, known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, died aged 49 after being found at his home on June 24 this year.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has since ruled his death was an accident.

Seth ‘Shifty Shellshock’ Binzer and Nick Diiorio (right) of Crazy Town (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Throughout his life, Binzer suffered with drug addiction and featured on TV shows such as Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

In a statement given to US outlets after his death, manager Howie Hubberman said they had “failed” the singer.

After founding the band in 1995 alongside Bret Mazur, Binzer rocketed to fame with the song Butterfly, becoming an early 00s anthem.

In 2004 he released a solo album titled Happy Love Sick, and also fronted the band Shifty And The Big Shots.

Binzer had three sons, Halo, Gage and Phoenix, with three different partners – Melissa Clark, Tracey Shelor, and British model Jasmine Lennard respectively.