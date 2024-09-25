Actor Javier Bardem responds to Erik Menendez’s criticism of Netflix crime drama

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem said that he supports the views of Erik Menendez, who has criticised a new Netflix drama depicting the trials that convicted him and his brother of murdering their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story follows the case of the real-life brothers who are currently serving life sentences without parole for shooting their parents in their mansion in Beverly Hills on August 20, 1989.

The nine-part series stars Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez as the two brothers, while Bardem and Chloe Sevigny portray parents Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

The real Erik Menendez has since criticised the series in a statement shared by his wife Tammi Menendez on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a “dishonest portrayal” and “inaccurate”.

He also said the depiction of his brother Lyle was rooted in “blatant lies”.

Bardem told the PA news agency: “I actually haven’t read what he (Menendez) said, but whatever he says, I support it in the sense that he absolutely (has) his right to speak and go and be against or pro the show, and it’s absolutely logical.

“I mean it’s his life, and it’s very delicate and I think it’s absolutely normal that he has something to say about it.

“That being said, I know that everybody involved in the show has taken a lot of care and lots of time in research in order to put this together.

“And we as actors have put ourselves into making it with respect and subtlety.”

(Left to right) Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Chloe Sevigny as Kitty Menendez, Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez (Netflix/PA)

The show, co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows on from their first Monster series about US serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Bardem, 55, said “when you are dealing with such delicate material, you have to sit down and give it a thought”, but agreed to star in the series having worked with Murphy on Eat, Pray, Love in 2009.

“I knew if someone can tell the story, it will be him,” he told PA.

“I knew he really takes care and responsibility of what he does as an artist, he surrounds himself with the best of the best at every level, and he’s very serious and very responsible on making sure that everybody feels protected, but also the material is very well put together.

“So he doesn’t take anything lightly,” Bardem added.

Chloe Sevigny as Kitty Menendez and Javier Bardem as Jose Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix/PA)

Murphy defended his true-crime series after backlash from Erik Menendez, telling Entertainment Tonight that they did it “very carefully” and gave the brothers “their day in court”, presenting the facts “from their point of view”.

The writer and director conceded that it is really hard to “see your life up on screen”, but added that Erik Menendez had not yet watched the series.

Bardem’s co-star Sevigny told PA that the brother’s reaction “didn’t surprise me”.

“They are still hoping for their case to be re-examined by the justice system so of course they would have feelings that if anything in the public eye would have any sway over them having a fair and just trial – so it didn’t surprise me,” the 49-year-old said.

“I think the show is going to be polarising. I think people will have intense feelings about it and it was an intense murder and case and circumstance.”

A courtroom scene from Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix/PA)

Meanwhile Koch, who portrays Erik Menendez in the series, told PA: “I understand where he’s coming from.

“I cannot imagine what it would feel like to have not only just your life, but the worst part of your life be televised in a Hollywood dramatised retelling.

“I can’t imagine what that would feel like, and it’s super difficult, and so I sympathise with him, and I stand by him, and I get it.”

The 28-year-old said he watched and read recordings from the real-life trials to guide his performance in the series.

“(I was) watching it every day, having it on in the car, and I had him on my nightstand on YouTube. When I went to sleep, I fell asleep to him talking,” Koch told PA.

Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne, a journalist who wrote about the trial (Netflix/PA)

The series also stars Modern Family and Only Murders In The Building actor Nathan Lane as journalist Dominick Dunne who wrote about the trial for Vanity Fair.

Lane also referenced the backlash from Erik Menendez over the series, telling PA: “I would say that was probably inevitable, that he would condemn this show, but it’s hard to condemn something if you haven’t seen it.

“You’re just going on what you’ve heard or read about it.

“I have to say Ryan (Murphy) and Ian Brennan, I think they give you every possible point of view about this case.”