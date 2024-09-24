Strictly contestant Nick Knowles pleads for ‘kindness’ after arm injury

Presenter Nick Knowles has pleaded for those on social media to “let’s all be kind” following him being injured before the next Strictly Come Dancing show.

The DIY SOS star, 62, posted on social media thanking fans for their “support and well wishes” after he damaged his bicep and arm by changing a flat tyre on the way to a family party at the weekend.

He said on Monday that he was treated at London’s Harley Street, where he has a scan, and will find out soon whether he can dance during Strictly’s live show on Saturday.

Knowles wrote on Tuesday, addressing criticism of him receiving private healthcare, saying he was “very lucky”, and had been through hardship over the past four decades while working on TV before finding success recently.

He followed up the post, saying: “Let’s all be kind.

“People find themselves in very difficult circumstances atm (at the moment) and it’s not their fault they’re angry.

“When it’s difficult to know who to be angry at then social media can be an outlet I understand and am not offended.”

An X user had pointed out earlier that GP appointments can be tricky to get on the NHS, and not everyone can afford to go private.

Knowles responded, writing on X: “I’ve lived in my car occasionally and on other peoples sofas at times over last 40 years to keep at TV when it wasn’t paying but recently I’ve done well and been able to pay people back & look after my family including private healthcare. I’m very lucky.”

During the second live show of the latest Strictly series, Knowles is expected to perform an American smooth – which can incorporate lifts – to Blur’s Parklife.

He told the BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, that his injury is “painful”, but he is “hopeful” to dance again this week with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk following their jive to We Built This City by Starship during the first live show of 2024.