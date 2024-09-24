Dave Mason cancels tour after ‘serious heart condition detected’

Musician Dave Mason has cancelled US tour dates as he undergoes immediate treatment for a “serious heart condition”.

The guitarist and songwriter co-founded British rock band Traffic in 1967, alongside frontman Steve Winwood, drummer Jim Capaldi and flute-turned-saxophone player Chris Wood.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Traffic in November 1967 with Stevie Winwood on the keyboard, Chris Wood on the flute, Jim Capaldi on drums and Dave Mason on guitar (Tony Gale/Alamy)

“We are sorry to inform you Dave Mason has a serious heart condition detected in a routine appointment that requires immediate attention,” organisers said in a statement on his website.

“His team of doctors has advised against all tour activity and therefore we have cancelled his Fall tour.”

Organisers said they are “expecting a successful recovery from heart surgery” and he is expected to resume touring in 2025.

“I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s doctor’s orders,” Mason, 78, said.

“I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

The cancelled tour dates were predominantly in California, while another date was scheduled in Nevada.

At the age of 18, the Worcester-born star teamed up with Winwood, Capaldi and Wood to form Traffic and appeared on the rock band’s first two albums – Mr Fantasy and Traffic – before becoming a solo artist.

He penned the band’s hit Feelin’ Alright?, later re-recorded by stars including Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night and The Jackson 5.