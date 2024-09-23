Sting to headline Latitude as he’s joined at Isle of Wight by Justin Timberlake

Sting will headline both the Isle of Wight and Latitude festivals next year.

Justin Timberlake, who pleaded guilty to impaired driving earlier this month following his arrest in June in New York’s Hamptons on a drink-driving charge, will also play the main stage on the Isle of Wight on Sunday during the 2025 event.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics will headline on the Saturday, with former Police frontman Sting topping the bill on the Friday night.

Justin Timberlake will also feature on the festival circuit next summer in the UK (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “What a line-up we have in store already for the next edition of The Isle of Wight Festival.

“This first announcement spans global music icons to the freshest new talent and we have many more names to come – so stay tuned.

“Everyone should get to the island over June 19 and 22 2025 for an unforgettable weekend of music.”

Also announced on Monday for the event was English electronic groups Faithless and Clean Bandit, Irish rock band The Script, US singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, British rapper Example, former The Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton, former Yazoo member Alison Moyet and singer Olly Murs.

Rockers The Lathums, Texas, The Lottery Winners and James are part of the line-up as well.

Former Police frontman Sting, 72, will also bring his tour, with long-time guitarist Dominic Miller, and Mumford & Sons touring drummer Chris Maas, to Forest Live in Tetbury and Cannock Chase, Liverpool’s On the Waterfront, Glasgow Summer Sessions, and Cardiff Castle’s Depot Live throughout the UK in June and July 2025.

The Stereophonics will also play on the Isle of Wight next summer (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The series of Sting 3.0 concerts showcases his solo work and his former band’s back catalogue, including songs such as Fields Of Gold, Demolition Man, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, and Message In A Bottle.

Melvin Benn, Suffolk’s Latitude Festival director, said organisers are “thrilled to announce Sting as our first headliner for Latitude 2025”.

“His unparalleled artistry and the exciting new direction of the Sting 3.0 shows perfectly align with Latitude’s mission to deliver a rich and diverse cultural experience,” he added.

“Sting’s extraordinary ability to transcend musical boundaries and deliver unforgettable live performances makes him an exceptional addition to next year’s line-up.”

Last year, Latitude was headlined by Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar along with Duran Duran.

A further announcement on the line-up of the Henham Park-based festival, running from July 24 to July 27 in Suffolk, is scheduled in a few weeks.

Timberlake will also headline Lytham Festival in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, next year along with Canada-born Alanis Morissette and Scottish rock band Simple Minds, when it runs from July 2 to July 6

In September, Timberlake agreed to a lesser driving charge after being stopped earlier this year.

He was required to make a public safety announcement, warning the public about using alcohol and driving as part of his plea.