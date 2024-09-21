Liam Gallagher performs at Wembley ahead of Oasis’ seven gigs at stadium in 2025

Liam Gallagher welcomed the “Wembley vibes” as he performed there ahead of Oasis’ seven dates at the stadium next year.

The Manchester rocker performed a short set at the London venue before Anthony Joshua met Daniel Dubois in the boxing ring.

His performance, after the long-awaited Oasis reunion was confirmed on August 27, included the songs Rock ‘N’ Roll Star, Supersonic, and Cigarettes And Alcohol.

Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The last time brothers Noel and Liam performed together was on August 22 2009 at V Festival in Staffordshire.

Noel quit Oasis six days later saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer” after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

Among the famous faces ringside were former heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury, Irish boxer Conor McGregor, former boxer Ricky Hatton, Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Love Island presenter Maya Jama.

Liam came on to a massive cheer and and said “yes Wembley vibes in the air”, during his performance as the warm-up to the main event, in front of a record-breaking 96,000 crowd.

The singer, 52, had suggested on his X account that he would not be hanging around for very long, as he is travelling to Malta for his festival Liam Gallagher And Friends, also taking place this weekend.

His string of 19 UK and Ireland Oasis dates with Noel have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows after the furore over ticket sales and inflated prices.

Love Island host Maya Jama was in the stands (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Oasis said they were unaware that dynamic pricing, which led to tickets selling for more than double the original price, was being used on Ticketmaster, and blamed the situation on “unprecedented demand”.

It also prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to say they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Ticketmaster has previously said this was down to the organiser of the sale, not its website.

This year marks 30 years since the band released their debut studio album Definitely Maybe, which sailed to the top of the UK charts earlier in the month, bolstered by the release of a deluxe edition celebrating its anniversary.