Actress Sophie Turner joined by jewel thief Joan Hannington at ITV drama launch

Actress Sophie Turner was joined by jewel thief Joan Hannington at the launch of ITV drama Joan in London.

Turner, 28, wore a cream jacket and trousers at the event for the new series, which is inspired by the real life story of the thief.

Hannington, who will be played by Turner, wore a yellow, red and blue outfit, with a light blue necklace.

The launch was also attended by Joan Hannington, whose life the series is based on (James Manning/PA)

Joining the pair in the capital’s Jack Solomons Club were fellow cast members Gershwyn Eustache Jr, Kirsty J Curtis, Laura Aikman and Frank Dillane, along with producer Ruth Kenley-Letts, writer Anna Symon, and director Richard Laxton.

Joan will follow Hannington’s multifaceted life in the 1980s as a mother, lover, liar, and one of Britain’s most notorious thieves.

The six-part series was written by Symon from Hannington’s memoirs and the thief was consulted during the writing process.

Sophie Turner at the show’s London launch event (James Manning/PA)

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones and has also starred in 2022’s The Staircase starring Colin Firth and Netflix film Do Revenge, as well as superhero film Dark Phoenix in 2019.

The first episode of Joan will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday, September 29, with the second episode airing on Monday, September 30 at the same time.