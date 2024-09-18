Children’s book by Sir Lenny Henry to be adapted for 2025 stage production

Sir Lenny Henry’s children’s book The Boy With Wings is being adapted for the stage with the production set to debut in summer 2025.

The world premiere of the stage play will launch at the children-focused Polka Theatre in south-west London and is a co-production with the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

It has been adapted by Arvind Ethan David, who produced the stage production of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, and is directed by the Bush Theatre’s associate artistic director, Daniel Bailey.

Sir Lenny said: “Wow! I am absolutely chuffed to little meatballs to have my first ever children’s book The Boy With Wings adapted by Polka Theatre and Birmingham Rep. What an honour!

“It’s going to be a brilliant show with diverse talent on and offstage.

“I can’t wait to see the magic of Arvind Ethan David’s adaption and the visionary direction of Daniel Bailey brought to glorious life on these amazing stages.

“A boy, with wings, live on stage! IT’S GONNA BE EPIC!”.

The Boy With Wings was first published in 2021 and sees the hero, Tunde, sprouting wings and learning that he is all that stands between Earth and total destruction.

The stage production, recommended for children aged between seven and 12, will run in Polka’s main theatre from June 21 to August 16, before transferring to Birmingham Rep with shows planned from August 21 through to August 30.

Helen Matravers, Polka’s artistic director, said: “I am so delighted Polka is able to present the first ever stage adaptation of a Lenny Henry children’s book.

“It is a rollercoaster of a wonderful adventure which will fill the Polka stage with action, music and an out-of-this-world take on Lenny’s story.

“Sharing in Lenny’s sentiments around writing the book, it is vital that all children see themselves represented on stage, and to celebrate the diversity of the world we live in.

“Working with Daniel Bailey, Arvind Ethan David and Birmingham Rep to bring this story to life is such an exciting collaboration, and we can’t wait to share it with young audiences.”