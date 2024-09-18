Charlie Puth marries partner Brooke Sansone: It has always been you

US singer Charlie Puth has married his partner Brooke Sansone.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer, 32, shared a collection of images from the day which showed him wearing a black suit jacket with lace trim and Sansone in a white strapless wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Puth said: “I love you Brooke… I always have, with you I am my very best.

“I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.

“Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth.

“Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you.”

A number of celebrities congratulated the couple including Ordinary singer John Legend and hip hop artist Ty Dolla Sign.

Puth also shared a video from the day, which included a clip of the singer getting emotional at the ceremony.

He captioned the video: “Today I stand before you Brooke and I can’t help but realize.

“Today is truly the happiest I’ve been in my 32 years of life

“Some things I could not predict, but one thing has always been clear

“Yes somehow I seemed to have always known, I’d be standing with you up here.”

Sansone told Vogue that the couple chose to get married at the Puth family residence “because we just knew Montecito would offer the perfect backdrop”.

Puth flew to New York to ask Sansone to marry him last year.

At the time he wrote on social media : “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes.

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Puth had hits with songs including Attention and How Long and has collaborated with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Little Mix and Wiz Khalifa on number one track See You Again.